Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $48.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

