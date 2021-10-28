RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €55.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.04 ($64.75).

RTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on RTL Group in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on RTL Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

