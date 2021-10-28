Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Reaches $139,995.94

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $139,995.94 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

