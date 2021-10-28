Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 1,807,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.