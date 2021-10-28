saffron.finance (SFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for $611.09 or 0.00996754 BTC on major exchanges. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00100051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,306 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

