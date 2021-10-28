SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $48.96 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 376,850 shares during the period. PDC Energy comprises 9.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $48,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $406,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $3,704,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,974,000 after buying an additional 97,860 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,639. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

