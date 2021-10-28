Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

