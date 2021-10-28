Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.