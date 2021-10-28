Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook Sells 13,500 Shares

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,691. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

