ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. ScanSource has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $924.08 million, a P/E ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

