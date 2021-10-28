Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $25,587,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $621,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $2,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,048,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $680,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.