Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 27,100 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Freshpet worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.