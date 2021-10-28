Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 115,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $17,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 40.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,002,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

