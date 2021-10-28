Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,499 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 121,799 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $594.25.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

