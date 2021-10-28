Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 388,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

