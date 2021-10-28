Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $629.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.