Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of Science Applications International worth $117,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

SAIC opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

