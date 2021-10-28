Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

