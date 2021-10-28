scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

