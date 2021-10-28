Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

SHIP stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

