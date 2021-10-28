Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

AEP opened at $84.92 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

