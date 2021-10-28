Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,069. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.