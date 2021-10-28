SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 11,889 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $290,329.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $23.14 on Thursday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.