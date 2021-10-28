Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 647,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

