Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

SRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.