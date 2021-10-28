Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $245.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11), with a volume of 46751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.02. The company has a market capitalization of £610.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.58.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

