Serum (SRM) Market Capitalization Achieves $938.46 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00011499 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $938.46 million and $192.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00207933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00098915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

