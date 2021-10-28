Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. 744,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

