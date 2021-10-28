Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

