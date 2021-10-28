ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $775.00 to $785.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.42.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.85. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 80.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.