ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $770.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $746.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.10.

NOW stock opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $693.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

