ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $765.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $675.00 to $765.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.31.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $20.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $685.47. The company had a trading volume of 72,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.19, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

