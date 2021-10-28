SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,609,000. MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Precigen by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 330,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,568,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,158,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,253,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,132 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.