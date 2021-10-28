SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.