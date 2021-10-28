SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,461 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 177,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

