SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,682 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of FHB opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

