SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,932 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 420,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.