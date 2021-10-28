SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 4.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. 2,219,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 508,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -5.05.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGBX. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SG Blocks by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

