Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

SMED stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

