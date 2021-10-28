Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

