Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 96,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,824 shares.The stock last traded at $1,449.42 and had previously closed at $1,361.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,633.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,370.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

