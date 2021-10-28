Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Increases By 196.4%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 196.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPMCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,333. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

