Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Rises By 415,600.0%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, a growth of 415,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
Alfa Company Profile
