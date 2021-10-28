Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Increases By 358.1%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 358.1% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.79. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

