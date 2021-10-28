Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Drops By 96.1%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASXFY stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.84. ASX has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $2.5298 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

