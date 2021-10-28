Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Grows By 314.7%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 314.7% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOA Acquisition stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.05% of BOA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOAS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. BOA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

