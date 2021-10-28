Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Increases By 2,100.0%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CTPCY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. CITIC has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

