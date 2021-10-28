Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Grows By 171.4%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PASTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

