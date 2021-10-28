Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Drops By 71.0%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CELP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,334. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELP. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

