Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Increases By 1,366.7%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

