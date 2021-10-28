Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Increases By 1,366.7%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
